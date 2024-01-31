Fahmi: Najib’s pardon issue raised at Cabinet meeting

PUTRAJAYA: The issue of pardon concerning former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was discussed at the Cabinet meeting today, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Fahmi, who is also Unity Government spokesman, said any decision on the matter can only be issued by the relevant authority.

He reminded local and foreign media practitioners to wait for an official statement from the Pardons Board regarding Najib’s application for pardon.

“I seek the help of all; let’s not jump the gun and (let’s) wait for an official statement to be made. Follow the process, otherwise there will be various reactions. We need to show professionalism in our reporting,” he told a media conference here today.

Fahmi said this when asked to comment on Channel NewsAsia’s report today which claimed that Najib’s jail sentence for corruption has been reduced to six years from 12 years following his application for pardon.

The report quoted sources as saying that this was decided by the Pardons Board at its meeting on Monday.

The report also claimed that the Pardons Board, headed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, also decided to reduce the fine of RM210 million imposed on Najib to an unspecified amount.

Fahmi said he had met the CNA journalist after the publication of its report.

Asked when the Pardons Board would issue a statement, he said: “We hope soon. That’s all I can say ... you and I both have to wait.”

Yesterday, Fahmi urged media practitioners to wait for an official statement from the Pardons Board regarding Najib’s application for pardon and not to write stories based on sources. -Bernama