Fahmi: New Unity Govt Cabinet has ability to boost nation's economy

PUTRAJAYA: The new Unity Government Cabinet led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is better in terms of numbers, experience and ability to develop the nation’s economy, said government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, told a press conference here today that some analysts stated that the reshuffled Cabinet line-up announced yesterday is much better than the Cabinet of the previous government.

Commenting on the statement by PAS Information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, who described the new Cabinet line-up as disappointing, Fahmi said: “For those who are disappointed, my advice is not to hide your disappointment, come to the negotiating table. We will decide on some things and we will live in harmony and peace.”

Meanwhile, Fahmi said Anwar wanted the Cabinet ministers to work hard to solve the people's problems.

“With the example of technocrats, there are several members of Parliament who have served in the Cabinet, so there is a positive sign of acceptance among the people and the grassroots and perhaps among the corporate sector.

“The Prime Minister said people wanted to see changes, that means the new ministers need to move quickly, there is no honeymoon period,“ he said, adding that the new ministers and deputy ministers are ready to work.

Yesterday, Anwar announced the appointment of five ministers and deputy ministers, including four new faces, and the reappointment of five former ministers in the reshuffling of the Unity Government’s Cabinet.

The reshuffle saw an expansion in the Cabinet from 28 to 31 members, while Deputy Ministers rising from 27 to 29, bringing the total number of administration members in the Unity Government to 60.

On the creation of the Communications Ministry and the Digital Ministry, he said the separation was important in the government’s efforts to improve the country’s economic development, especially in the digital sector.

“...digital aspects include several other ministries. For example, in terms of reporting, the agency is MyDigital Corp under the Ministry of Economy for the digital sector while startups are under MOSTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation),“ he said.

Accordingly, Fahmi said the decision to create a digital ministry was accurate and timely.

“All these agencies will be coordinated by a minister who understands the importance of regulatory aspects especially in technology, not just artificial intelligence (AI) but artificial general intelligence (AGI),“ he said.

Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo has been appointed as the Minister of Digital. -Bernama