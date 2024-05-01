Fahmi offers condolences to family of Hamdan Senario

KUALA LUMPUR: The Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil, offered his condolences to the family of comedian Ahmad Hamdan Mohamed Ramli, better known as Hamdan Ramli, who passed away earlier today.

Hamdan was a member of Senario, Malaysia’s popular comedy group.

Fahmi in a Facebook post, prayed that his family would remain strong in facing this loss.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. We all grew up with the comedy of Senario. Today, we received devastating news.

“Condolences to the family of Hamdan Ramli, actor and comedian, who passed away just now,” read the post.

Hamdan, 54, breathed his last at Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor at 12.50 pm. His remains would be laid to rest in Ipoh.

Hamdan is survived by his wife, Norhamalini Ahmed, 53, and four children Muhamad Zeyreen Misha, 31, Muhamad Nazreen Aiman, 28, Muhamad Syazreen Haqem, 25, and Nur Natasya Umairah, 21.

According to media reports, Hamdan was sedated due to kidney complications on Jan 1. -Bernama