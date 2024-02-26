Fahmi: Pay heed to issues raised in King’s royal address

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil (pix) calls on all parties to pay heed to issues raised by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, when gracing the opening the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today.

Sultan Ibrahim, in his inaugural royal address, decreed that he would not entertain any requests from any party attempting to disrupt the political stability of the country and that all parties must accept the reality and respect the Unity Government that had been formed.

“Let us all pay heed to the King’s royal address. Stability is a crucial foundation for rebuilding the country,” Fahmi said in a post on Facebook.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, also shared an infographic of Sultan Ibrahim’s quote on the matter.

In his address, Sultan Ibrahim also touched on the attitude of members of the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat during sittings, the need to formulate a policy to strengthen unity and harmony among Malaysians, bureaucratic red tape in the government delivery system and national debts.

Meanwhile, speaking to Bernama and RTM at the Malaysia Pavilion in conjunction with the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 (MWC2024), Fahmi said the King stating that His Majesty will not entertain any requests from parties attempting to disrupt the political stability of the country will certainly have a positive impact on the nation.

“This will not only affect the citizens but also the international community, including investors and business aspects. I believe foreign countries will view Malaysia with its existing political stability as a prime investment destination,“ he said.

Fahmi underscored that His Majesty’s advice for all Members of Parliament to be disciplined is an important reminder so that each session of the Dewan Rakyat can focus on issues that matter to the people.

The Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai emphasised that Sultan Ibrahim’s reminder regarding issues related to the 3R (Race, Royalty, Religion) not being touched upon is crucial for the harmony of the country so that people can live peacefully and united, thus allowing efforts to develop the country collectively to be prioritised.

Fahmi is in Barcelona to lead the Malaysian delegation to the MWC 2024, the largest annual gathering of the telecommunications industry organised by the international body, Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA).

The four-day MWC 2024 kicks off today and is expected to convene over 100,000 telecommunications industry players. -Bernama