Fahmi: PEDi, MPP, MP machinery to help people register for PADU

KUALA LUMPUR: The Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) and Residents Representative Council (MPP) teams will be mobilised to assist the community in registering and updating information in the Central Database Hub (PADU) system, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that, in addition, Members of Parliament (MPs) could also utilise their machinery to encourage registration, thus helping to reach the target of 29 million Malaysians registered in the database before March 31.

“We have MPPs in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, and in other places, there are similar structures. So, besides PEDi, this machinery can be deployed to assist the community,” he told reporters after observing the ‘Jualan Termurah, Berkhidmat Untuk Rakyat’ sales programme at the Kerinchi People’s Housing Project here today.

Fahmi also said there might be a need for educational or training sessions, considering the system has only been accessible for a week.

“Those who are tech-savvy might have successfully registered, but to reach the target by the end of March, MPs can also play their role,” he said, adding that there would be no registration through forms as it would only create duplicated work.

When asked about a political activist’s statement hoping that PADU would not be used as a campaign tool in the 16th General Election, Fahmi assured that the system would not be misused.

“We have no intention of doing that. Insya Allah, our campaign approach will be different. PADU provides an opportunity for people to input their data in real-time, and its main function is to benefit those needing assistance and support, including subsidies,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the statement from Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor that the ‘Dubai Move’ would become a reality, Fahmi suggested that he focus on governing the state.

“Before he talks about Dubai Move, ask him what happened to the racing circuit in Kedah.

“He should focus on administration. I believe there are issues concerning the rare earth elements and the latest is the problem surrounding Kedah FC. I think he has a lot more problems.. he is also not an MP, so let’s focus on our respective duties,” he said.

The ‘Dubai Move’ refers to the revelation made by Department of Community Communication (J-KOM) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop on Dec 30, who claimed the existence of a movement attempting to overthrow the government during the vacation of opposition leaders and government figures in United Arab Emirates capital city recently.

Commenting on the restructuring of J-KOM, Fahmi said it is still being scrutinised.

“Give it some time. I see that there are several functions needed, that’s one reason why we want to carry out this restructuring. It has to be different than before,” he said.

Asked about Gerakan president Dominic Lau’s statement urging the closure of J-KOM to save taxpayers’ money, Fahmi said Lau is entitled to express his opinion. -Bernama