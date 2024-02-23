Fahmi reassures safety guarantee of PADU system

KUALA LUMPUR: The government reiterates its guarantee on the safety of Central Database Hub (PADU) system following allegations that the system which collects personal data of Malaysians was hacked.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said based on discussions with several parties including Cybersecurity Malaysia, the main database does not have any data violation.

“Some parties are trying to play as if the system has been breached... that is far from the truth and this has been confirmed by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli... the government guarantees that data is secured.

“Hopefully the data is safe with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), Cybersecurity and Personal Data Protection Department as part of the team to ensure data security and cyber security,“ he said when met after performing Friday prayers with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the National Mosque here today.

Previously, Rafizi denied that the PADU system was hacked following allegations that a hacker group known as R00TK1T had stolen data from the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), an agency under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson of the Unity Government, also encouraged the public to register with the system and called on them not to miss the opportunity to attend the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex, which is ongoing until Sunday.

“I see that this is a very good programme for everyone, including those who face any difficulty in registering with PADU as DOSM (Department of Statistics Malaysia) will open a counter and can meet for registration or to ask any questions on PADU,“ he said.

Earlier, Fahmi had lunch with the Prime Minister at a restaurant here with former All Black player Sonny Bill Williams.

Fahmi said, at that lunch, Anwar and Williams had the opportunity to discuss and exchange views on a number of things that can be worked on together related to the progress of sports and education.

“This is quite a good opportunity and God willing it will be followed up with several parties... it is a good visit and I hope it will strengthen not only friendship, but also several opportunities, including rugby and the issue of Islamic preaching and brotherhood,“ he said. -Bernama