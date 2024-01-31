Fahmi – Sultan Ibrahim will lead country wisely, with love

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil is confident that the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, will lead the country wisely and with love in safeguarding the people’s interests.

He said the institution of the Constitutional Monarch would also be further strengthened under the reign of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia.

In a special message in conjunction with Sultan Ibrahim’s swearing-in ceremony as the 17th King of Malaysia, which was broadcast by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Fahmi, on behalf of the staff of his ministry, congratulated His Majesty.

“I, along with the staff of the Communications Ministry, hereby commit our allegiance and fulfil the promise to serve the king and country with unwavering dedication,“ he said.

In the same broadcast, Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching also expressed her commitment to serving under Sultan Ibrahim’s rule in developing the country and serving the people.

“As the King of Malaysia, His Majesty is the guardian of the people and the country in facing challenges ahead. May His Majesty always be in good health and govern the country wisely for us Malaysians,“ he said.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara here.

Sultan Ibrahim replaced Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who ended his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday.–Bernama