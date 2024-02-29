FAMA Fest targets RM7.3m in sales across eight states this year

GOPENG: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is targeting a sales revenue of RM7.3 million in eight states with the organisation of the Food, Flower and Fruit Fiesta (FAMA Fest) 2024.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said 580 entrepreneurs are involved in the event, which will be held in Perak, Sarawak, Pahang, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah.

He said FAMA Fest is expected to attract about 500,000 visitors.

“Since its inception in 2017, FAMA Fest has recorded a total of 2.19 million visitors with sales totalling RM24.15 million, benefiting around 2,180 entrepreneurs.

“In 2023 alone, FAMA Fest recorded a total of 285,000 visitors with the participation of 532 entrepreneurs and sales revenue of RM4.2 million,“ he said when launching the FAMA Fest 2024 @ Perak at the Perak Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) here today.

Arthur added that FAMA Fest in Perak this year is targeting sales of RM2 million in the five-day programme.

He said 131 entrepreneurs are involved, selling various types of food, beverages, fruits and flowers, with approximately 110,000 visitors expected to attend the event.

“I hope through the FAMA Fest at Perak RTC, consumers will be able to obtain agriculture-based products and basic agricultural industry products at reasonable prices, which will boost local economic spending.

“Entrepreneurs and producers of agricultural and basic food industry products also have a platform to market their sales products as well as promote and introduce their products more extensively,“ he said.

Various types of food and beverages are showcased this time through the Food Empire cluster, which presents popular and well-known foods.

Consumers can also purchase household necessities such as 9,000 packs of local white rice (BPT), 12,000 eggs, vegetables, fruits and MADANI Combo offered at savings of up to 30 per cent.

Various exhibitions such as Corporate and FAMA Services Exhibition are held to provide the latest information about FAMA’s services to the people.

Health check-ups and blood donations are also conducted. Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Reference Centre @ Hygrow Farm Ville, which showcases agricultural planting technologies as well as a mini light festival. -Bernama