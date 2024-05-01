Fire Dept: Kota Tinggi residents urged to prepare for floods

KOTA TINGGI: Residents in three villages and around the town of Kota Tinggi here have been asked to prepare for the possibility of floods.

Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue station chief Asst Fire Supt Mohd Shawaluddin Ami Nordin said the warning based on planning information and studies of floods, the current water level of the Sungai Johor basin and the rise in water levels due to continuous rain and tides, adding that the affected villages were Kampung Semangar, Kampung Baru Sungai Telor and Kampung Tai Hong, along with several low-lying areas.

“If the water level of Sungai Johor rises to 7.50 metres (m), Kampung Semangar might be affected, and if it reaches 9.00 m, Kampung Baru Sungai Telor and Kampung Tai Hong, along with areas in Kota Tinggi town might face flooding,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He also provided updates on flooded areas, stating that even though water has receded in most flood-affected areas, including Taman Aman and Taman Permai here, yesterday, they were still constantly monitored by 33 firefighters.

“Currently, we see that the river water level is normal, but if it rains continuously today, we will ensure other residents are ready to be evacuated,” he said.

Flooding in Kota Tinggi has resulted in 731 people from 187 families to be evacuated to seven relief centres.

The affected areas are Taman Aman, Taman Mawai, Kampung Sungai Berangan and Kampung Baru Sungai Mas. -Bernama