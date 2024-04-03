Fire destroys nine houses in Bongawan, Sabah

KIMANIS: Nine houses built on stilts were destroyed while two other houses suffered 10 percent damages in a fire at Kampung Laut Bongawan, here this afternoon.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Hamsa Isnurdini said the department received a call at 12.02pm and 29 fire fighters from the Kimanis Fire and Rescue station, BBP Beaufort, BBP Papar and Zone Beaufort were deployed to the scene.

“The operation to douse the fire involved water sourced from the fire engine. The area affected by the fire was 43,873 sq feet (4,075.93 sq m) but there were no casualties or injuries reported thus far,” he said in a statement today.

Hamsa said the fire was brought under control at 12.56 and the estimated damages are being investigated.

Bongawan is situated about 77km from Kota Kinabalu. -Bernama