First week of 2024/2025 school session to focus on uplifting activities - Azman

PUTRAJAYA: There will be no academic classes during the first week of the 2024/2025 school session, starting on March 10 and 11; instead, this period will be dedicated to fostering a cheerful school atmosphere through activities aimed at instilling good manners and morals.

“This is the second year of the new approach, which means in the first week, there will be no teaching and learning (PdP) in the classrooms,” said Education director-general Azman Adnan.

“The initial week will feature engaging activities to uplift the spirits of students and teachers, preparing them for subsequent formal education processes, with teachers encouraged to extend a warm welcome to students,“ he emphasised while delivering his message for the 2024/2025 school session here today.

The 2024/2025 school session for Group A, involving schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu, will commence on March 10.

Group B, covering schools in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya, will start on March 11.

He also advised school administrators to conduct suitable activities to coincide with the month of Ramadan.

Azman then called on the State Education Department and District Education Offices’ staff to be present at schools during the first week to demonstrate solidarity with school administrators.

“Their presence is not for monitoring, but to participate in the school’s programmes, and demonstrate solidarity with undivided support to ensure the successful execution of the school’s plans,“ he explained.

Finally, he urged teachers to adopt the latest technology and learning media, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to design high-quality PdP and capture the attention of students. - Bernama