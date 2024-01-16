Fisherman electrocuted while repairing boat

MARANG: A fisherman has been electrocuted while repairing his father’s boat at Kuala Sungai Marang here.

Marang district police chief DSP Razman Setapa said Muhamad Zai Hisham Zaidir, 24, from Kampung Bukit Mengawan, Hulu Terengganu, was electrocuted while fixing the spotlight on the boat.

“The victim’s body was discovered by his father at around 8.30 am today,” he said.

Razman said the victim was confirmed to have died of an electric shock and there was no foul play.

The victim’s father, Zaidir Zahid, 51, said that they both were fixing the boat until 1 am before he left. -Bernama