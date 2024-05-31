Five injured as express bus crashes into trailer on NSE

IPOH: Five individuals, including two women, were injured when the express bus they were travelling in crashed into the back of a trailer at Kilometre 290 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) near here, early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received a call at 5.16 am before a team each Simpang Pulai and Gopeng Fire and Rescue Stations rushed to the scene of the incident.

“The accident caused the bus driver to be stuck in the vehicle and four passengers were injured. The bus carrying 26 passengers was believed to be heading south,“ he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said firemen removed the trapped victims and gave initial treatment to the injured before they were sent to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

According to him, the uninjured victims were sent to their destination using another express bus and the operation ended at 6.45 am.