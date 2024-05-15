Five injured in road crash on expressway

GEORGE TOWN: Five individuals were injured, three of them with serious injuries, in a road crash involving four vehicles on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway here yesterday.

The crash occurred about 11.30 pm when a Toyota Estima car, coming from George Town and heading towards the Penang Bridge, skidded and entered the opposite lane before crashing into three vehicles.

Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Fairol Mahazi Malek, said a team from the station was sent to the scene after receiving a distress call and found the crash involved three cars and a motorcycle.

He said a woman, in her 40s, who was at the wheel of a Perodua Bezza car was pinned in her seat and the fire team took about 15 minutes to remove her from the wreckage.

She suffered serious injuries, while her two passengers, a man in his 60s and a woman in his 20s, escaped with minor injuries, he said.

Fairol Mahazi said the other two victims who sustained serious injuries in the crash were a man in his 30s, who was at the wheel of a BMW car and the motorcyclist, in his 30s,“ he said when contacted today.

He said the driver of the Toyota Estima was not injured in the crash.

The injured victims were sent to Penang Hospital for treatment.