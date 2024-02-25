Five jellyfish sting cases in two days at Pantai Bukit Keluang

JERTIH: The Terengganu Health Department (JKNT) recorded five cases of jellyfish stings involving four children aged four to 12 years and a man at Pantai Bukit Keluang here on Friday and yesterday.

Its director, Datuk Dr. Kasemani Embong, said all victims, including a 33-year-old man who received treatment at the Emergency and Trauma Department of Besut Hospital, were stung by jellyfish believed to be of the Physalia Physalis species, also known as the ‘Portuguese Man of War’.

“All five patients were visitors to Pantai Bukit Keluang and received treatment when they experienced pain and redness in the affected areas of the body.

“The victims, including the children, were treated in the green zone and all were found to have local reactions in the areas of the fingers and wrists. All patients were allowed to return home after medical officers found their conditions to be stable,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to him, the adult male victim arrived at the hospital late last night after being stung by the marine creature while pulling fishing nets on the same beach.

Dr. Kasemani said the victim experienced pain in the arm and symptoms of vomiting due to the stings, but he had to be allowed to leave at his own risk as he refused to be admitted.

“Therefore, holidaymakers at recreational beaches in the state are advised not to swim or play in areas where these dangerous jellyfish are found.

“If stung by an unknown species of jellyfish, the public is advised to use hot water with a temperature range of 45 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes to relieve pain and immediately visit nearby health facilities,“ he said. - Bernama