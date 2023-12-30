Floods: Slight drop in number of evacuees as of noon - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in four states recorded a slight drop as of 12 noon today, with 14,388 people currently placed in 55 temporary evacuation centres, compared with 16,118 people in 70 centres recorded this morning.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, Kelantan continues to record the highest number of evacuees, with 13,529 people housed in 38 relief centres in four districts.

In Pasir Mas, a total of 20 centres were opened, which housed 9,449 people from 3,112 families - 10 centres in Tumpat (3,239 people from 1,145 families), four centres in Kuala Krai (90 people from 21 families) and four centres in Jeli involving 751 people from 199 families, as of noon today.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees dropped to 659 people from 181 families, who were accommodated at nine relief centres this afternoon in two districts, namely Dungun and Kuala Terengganu, compared with 735 people from 199 families reported this morning.

The number of evacuees in Johor remained unchanged at 55 people from 15 families, who are still housed in two relief centres in Segamat district.

However, in Pahang, the number of people evacuated has increased slightly, to 145 people from 40 families this afternoon, compared with 138 people from 39 families this morning. They are placed in six relief centres, in Bera, Maran and Temerloh.

It also said that the number of evacuees in the landslide incident in Cameron Highlands remained unchanged, at 87 people from 17 families, who are still taking shelter in a relief centre in the district.

Meanwhile, three rivers in Kelantan, namely Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, Sungai Golok in Tanah Merah and Sungai Kelantan in Jeli, are at a dangerous level as of this afternoon.

Apart from that, two rivers in Terengganu, namely Sungai Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Sungai Dungun, Dungun, one each in Perak namely Sungai Perak, Hulu Perak and in Perlis involving Sungai Arau, Arau, are also at danger level.

The report also said that there were 47 roads closed due to flooding, damaged/collapsed bridges and landslide incidents.

Among the roads involved are Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung, Segamat, in Johor; Jalan Jeli-Dabong (Kelantan); Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun (Terengganu) and Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Jalan Lama Bentong) in Pahang, as well as Jalan Bukit Kayu Hitam-Bukit Tangga Sintok, Kedah. - Bernama