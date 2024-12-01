Forecast of high tide, bad weather : Johor prepares water pumps

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government and the State Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) are ready with pumps to drain out flood water following further warnings of bad weather and high tides in some districts in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said high tides are forecast in the Johor Bahru district from today until next Wednesday.

“The high tide is expected to be the highest this Sunday and Monday, at a level of 3.7 meters at the Johor Bahru station.

“Therefore, my advice is for the people in the affected areas to remain alert and listen to the instructions of the authorities and always be prepared,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook today.

Onn Hafiz said he also received a report from the Johor Meteorological Department (MET Johor) of continuous heavy rain in several districts in the state.

“I received a report from MET Johor of bad level continuous heavy rain until Jan 14 (Sunday) involving the districts of Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi, and an alert level warning for Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru.

“May God ease all matters and protect us all from all disasters,“ he added.

As of 11 am today, there are still 4,650 people at 34 t flood relief centres (PPS) in six flood-affected districts in Johor.–Bernama