Foreign missions extend congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign missions in Malaysia extended congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim (pix) on the occasion of His Majesty’s ascension to the federal throne as the 17th King of Malaysia.

The United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday shared a poster of Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah on its X platform along with a congratulatory message.

“The US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur wishes its heartiest congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. #DaulatTuanku #Agong,“ the caption read.

The Canadian Embassy also shared the same poster on its X platform.

“Congratulations to Duli Yang Maha Mulia Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, on being crowned the 17th King of Malaysia,“ the embassy wrote.

The Canadian embassy also took the opportunity to bid farewell and thanked the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in on Wednesday as the new King of Malaysia in a ceremony steeped in tradition at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur.

His Majesty replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah, whose five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended Tuesday. -Bernama