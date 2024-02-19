Former Air Putih assemblyman acquitted of molesting his friend’s wife

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ampang Magistrate’s Court today acquitted and freed former Air Putih assemblyman Datuk Wan Ahmad Nizam Wan Abdul Hamid from charges of molesting his friend’s wife four years ago.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top pronounced her decision after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against Wan Ahmad Nizam, 58, at the end of their case.

“The accused is acquitted and freed from the charge without having his defence called,” she said.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Zahida Zakaria while the accused was represented by lawyers Haijan Omar, Nik Zarith Nik Moustpha and Asyraf Abu Bakar Hamzah.

A total of three prosecution witnesses were called to provide their testimony during the trial that began on Oct 5, 2022.

Wan Ahmad Nizam had plead not guilty on June 29, 2021 to the charge of using criminal force on the victim, 51, to outrage her modesty beside the main bedroom of a residence in Taman Bukit Melawati between 1 am and 5 am, July 20 to Aug 15, 2020.

The charge was made under Section 354 of the Penal Code. - Bernama