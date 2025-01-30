Search for man feared drowned in Pulai Chondong to resume tomorrow

KOTA BHARU: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a man feared drowned after reportedly falling into a river in Kampung Maka Joh, Pulai Chondong, will resume tomorrow.

Machang Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Supt Ahmad Alfarra Mohamad Zin said no leads have been found so far in the search for Muhammad Khairul Naeim Che Deraman, 29.

An emergency call was received at 3.40 pm yesterday, and a team of 16 personnel, including the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) and the K9 Detection Dog Unit, was deployed to the scene.

“The search along the riverbanks and surface has continued since yesterday, with additional assistance from the PPDA Pengkalan Kubor today, but there are still no clues to the victim’s whereabouts,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Machang police chief Supt Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said police received a report at 12.43 pm Wednesday from the victim’s elder brother, stating that he was last seen on the riverbank on Tuesday night and is believed to have fallen in.

The search covers a 5.3-kilometre stretch of Sungai Kelantan from Kampung Maka Joh to Kampung Mata Ayer, but no signs of the victim have been found.

Police have opened an investigation paper under the Police Inquiry Paper (KEP) and will continue search efforts pending further developments.