Former captain of a ship charged with embezzling 61,000 litres of diesel

KUALA TERENGGANU: The former captain of a ship who was charged at the Sessions Court here today pleaded not guilty to three charges of embezzling 61,000 litres of diesel, involving losses amounting to RM97,600 in February last year.

For the first charge, Azli Mohd Noor, 38, who was entrusted as the skipper of the ship Alkahfi Chief is alleged to have breached the trust by embezzling 26,000 litres of diesel from the ship, resulting in RM41,600 in losses.

For the second and third charges, Azli was alleged to have misappropriated 20,000 litres of diesel incurring losses of RM32,000 and faces another charge of misappropriating 15,000 litres (worth RM24,000).

All the misapproriation is alleged to have happened from Feb 12 to 25, in the waters of Kuala Terengganu and the case framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli allowed the accused RM15,000 bail with one surety and the accused need to report to the nearest police station every month and fixed Feb 21 for re-mention of the case.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim while the accused was represented by lawyer Che Amir Che Musa.

In a separate courtroom, another man, Teo Kok Chye, 52, was charged with obtaining the embezzled diesel from the Alkahfi Chief ship in Kuala Terengganu waters in Feb 2022 and selling it, thus incurring a loss of RM97,600.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Tarmizie Nik Mohd Shukri allowed a bail amount of RM3,000 with one surety for the accused and fixed Feb 21 for re-mention of the case.

The prosecution was led by DPP Nur Aisyah Mohamad while Aniesha De Silva represented the accused. -Bernama