Former LGM Properties Corporation CEO faces another charge

SHAH ALAM: The former chief executive officer (CEO) of Lembaga Getah Malaysia Properties Corporation (LGMPC) pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of hiding money laundering proceeds amounting to RM150,000 in cash.

Mohd Zamry Sulaiman, 52, was accused of hiding the cash, which was received from a man, in the master bedroom of his condominium at Taman Dagang, Ampang near here, at 5.40 pm on April 9.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(d) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (AMLA) Act 2001, which is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the unlawful activity proceeds at the time the offence was committed, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun allowed Mohd Zamry to be bailed at RM10,000 with one surety, prohibited him from tampering with the case witnesses, and set Dec 13 for case management.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Julaila Jamaludin appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyers Muniandy Vestanathan and Ashok Athimulan.

On Oct 24 at the Seremban Sessions Court in Negeri Sembilan, Mohd Zamry was charged with conspiring with a man to receive a bribe of RM250,000, and RM100,000 from another man as an inducement to help a company secure mechanical and electrical upgrading works at Kompleks Bangunan Getah Asli in Kuala Lumpur. -Bernama