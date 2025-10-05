SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government and the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) will no longer sponsor students for undergraduate studies in the Middle East starting this year.

Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad, in a statement on JAIS’ Facebook page today, said sponsorships will now focus on local institutions such as Universiti Islam Selangor (UIS) or other universities in Malaysia.

However, sponsorships for master’s and doctoral studies in Egypt, Jordan, and Morocco will continue.

“This decision aims to reduce the risk of students being influenced by elements that could affect their thinking and identity, especially among those pursuing Islamic studies in the Middle East,” he said.

Private students who are not accepted locally or choose to study abroad may still pursue undergraduate Islamic studies in Egypt, Jordan, or Morocco. These cases will be fully managed by JAIS.

Mohd Shahzihan said this move is to ensure students are well-prepared, have strong character, are fluent in Arabic, and possess the skills needed to cope with the academic environment and challenges overseas.

He added that offering sponsorships for undergraduate studies at UIS helps strengthen JAIS’ long-established religious education system, which begins from primary school level.

“UIS, under the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), has proven its ability to produce graduates who are knowledgeable, well-mannered, and job-ready,” he said.

MAIS and the state government also welcome applications from students who have completed undergraduate Islamic studies and wish to pursue postgraduate studies in Egypt, Jordan, or Morocco under LZS and state sponsorship.

“Applications for both local undergraduate sponsorships and overseas postgraduate sponsorships will open in June 2025.

“Interviews will be held to select eligible candidates,” he added.