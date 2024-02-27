Former NST bureau chief succumbs to cancer

GEORGE TOWN: Former New Straits Times (NST) Penang/Kedah bureau chief, Noor Adzman Baharuddin. 64, died today of liver cancer at a private hospital here at 12.59 pm.

His eldest daughter, Izza Azrin, 39, said her late father died peacefully and was surrounded by family members who had been in the hospital over the past week.

She said her father had been hospitalised for the past two weeks due to his failing health.

“Daddy was diagnosed with liver cancer more than a year ago and underwent chemotherapy. Although his condition was not all right and he was sick, he lived a good and happy life,” she also said.

“Yesterday, his condition got worse and he passed away today...we were all prepared because the doctor had informed us earlier about his deteriorating health,“ she added.

Noor Adzman, the eldest of five siblings, leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

The body of Noor Adzman was brought to the Al-Huda Mosque in Sungai Ara near here for the funeral rites before burial after the Maghrib prayers today.

Noor Adzman, fondly known as Cikgu Man, joined NST in 1986. He began his career as a journalist in Penang before being promoted to bureau chief in Kedah and then he returned to Penang as bureau chief. -Bernama