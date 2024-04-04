Four arrested in connection with detained Israeli man

PETALING JAYA: The police have arrested four more people in connection with the Israeli man caught last month with a cache of weapons.

FMT reports that the four - aged between 28 and 41 - were arrested in Skudai and Gelang Patah in Johor.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain who confirmed the arrests of the two men and two women, was quoted as saying that police are investigating their roles in the case.

This comes after earlier arrests of a married couple in Kuala Selangor - suspected of supplying firearms - and of a Cameron Highlands resident believed to have been the Israeli’s driver from the time of his arrival in the country on March 12.

Authorities say the 36-year-old Israeli, who entered Malaysia using a French passport, intended to use the weapons in a family-related murder.

He claims to have purchased the guns within the country using cryptocurrency.

According to additional reports from The Times of Israel, the suspect, identified as Shalom Avitan, is linked to a criminal organization involved in ongoing violent conflicts.

