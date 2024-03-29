Israeli man with six guns arrested in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested an Israeli man with six guns at a hotel on Jalan Ampang here.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 36-year-old suspect is believed to have entered the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using a French passport on March 12.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect, who also holds an Israeli passport, claimed he came to Malaysia to hunt down and kill another Israeli national over a family dispute.

“During the arrest on Wednesday, the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department found six pistols, three of them fully loaded, and 200 other rounds of ammunition.

“Given the Palestine-Israel issue, we are on the alert and stepping up security for His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he told reporters at a breaking of fast ceremony organised by Bukit Aman's Internal Security and Public Order Department here today.

Razarudin said the suspect is believed to have bought the firearms in Malaysia using cryptocurrency and police are not ruling out the possibility that he has a network in the country.

The guns seized include a Glock 19 Mariner, Glock 17 Gen4, Smith & Wesson, Sig Sauer and Stoeger.

Asked whether the suspect was involved in spying activities, Razarudin said police are still investigating the matter.

“The suspect may have another agenda of entering the country and he had stayed at least at two other hotels since flying in from UAE,” he said.

Razarudin said the suspect has been remanded for four days until March 31 and the case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Passport Act and Section 7 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 (Act 37). -Bernama