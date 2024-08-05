Four Customs personnel charged with drug use

BATU PAHAT: Three officers and an assistant enforcement officer from the Customs Department were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for drug use last month.

Norazmi Mohd Rashid, 40, Mohd Ruduan Yahya@Yahaya, 43, Salehudin Idres, 43, and Mohamad Safiq Basman, 24, pleaded not guilty after their charges were read before Magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin.

They were charged with using a few types of methamphetamine drugs under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Salehudin was charged with using similar types of drugs under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 read together with Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He could face a maximum fine of RM5,000, imprisonment of up to two years, and police supervision for a maximum of three years, upon conviction.

The offenses were allegedly committed at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division office of the Batu Pahat District police headquarters between 6.40 am and 7 am on April 28.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Wahida Mohd Sharip appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were represented by lawyers Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Allias and Nazihah Abdul Rahim.

Farah Wahida proposed bail of RM10,000 each with one surety, but Mohd Azlan Shah appealed for a lower amount citing that all four accused were still serving in the agency and had family responsibilities.

The court then set bail at RM2,000 each with one surety each, and scheduled June 26 for document submission and case management.

On April 28, Johor police raided an entertainment outlet and arrested 49 individuals, including 11 civil servants.

Johor police chief, CP M Kumar, stated that during the raid conducted by the Johor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department at around 1 am, they also apprehended 19 additional individuals who tested positive for drugs.