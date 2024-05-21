Four who cooked at petrol station fined RM500 each

BENTONG: A man and three women in a viral video showing them cooking instant mee in the compound of a petrol station in Genting Highlands last week were today fined RM500 each, in default three days in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here.

Magistrate Nadhratun Naiem Zainan meted out the fine on trader Fadhli Zil Ikram Sazalin Isran Ji, 24, customer service officer Nurfatin Irdina Shahrulnizam, 24, dental assistant Nur Anis Salleh, 24, and property agent Nur Azira Azman, 23, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were jointly charged under Section 336 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, for endangering the life or personal safety of others by cooking using a gas stove at the petrol station.

The offence was committed at a petrol station at Taman Cendawan, Genting Highlands here at 1.30 am last May 12.

Before meting out the sentence, Nadhratun Naiem questioned them on their action.

“What gives you the idea of cooking at a petrol station and then uploading a video on social media,” she asked.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Zamharir Muhammad Zuhid when requesting the court to impose the maximum fine, said it was to serve as a lesson for all the accused as the offence was serious.

During mitigation, Fadhli Zil Ikram, Nurfatin Irdina, Nur Anis and Nur Azira, all unrepresented, said it was their first offence and they admitted making the mistake.