Franchise sector will accelerate malaysia’s economic development, says Ramanan

SUBANG JAYA: The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (MECD) is not just a business supporter but also champions an economic vision that is in line with the MADANI Economic framework, said Deputy Minister Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan.

Ramanan said that includes efforts to develop the franchise sector in the country to be one of the contributors to the country’s economic development.

“This framework emphasises economic activities based on ethical principles, social justice and sustainability.

“In line with National Franchise Entrepreneur Development Policy 2030, I am confident that entrepreneurship, especially our franchise sector, will continue to grow and accelerate the development of the national economy,“ said Ramanan when officiating the opening of the Supamala Hotpot restaurant, here.

During the event, the Chinese cuisine restaurant was given official confirmation and recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records as the country’s first halal-certified Szechuan hotpot restaurant.

Selangor Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation exco Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah handed over the official halal certificate to the restaurant, represented by its director, Datuk Azmi Hassan.

Commenting on the halal certification award received by the restaurant, Ramanan said it was evidence of the government’s commitment to creating an economic environment that caters to the needs of various communities in the country.

“The halal certification award achieved by Supamala is not just to fulfil a requirement in the food and beverage business but is evidence of the government’s commitment to creating an economic environment that caters to the needs of various communities in Malaysia, especially the Muslim population and international visitors,“ he said. - Bernama