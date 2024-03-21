Freshwater fish farmer loses thousands of ringgit as fish die in hot weather

GUA MUSANG: The current hot weather phenomenon has resulted in a freshwater fish farmer, here, facing losses as ponds dried up and some of his approximately 150,000 fish livestock have died since last month.

Mat Nawi Hussin, 64, said the fish died due to heat and the lack of oxygen, as two of his eight fish ponds over one meter deep had completely dried up.

He said for the time being he had to move 8,000 tilapia fish from a 40x80 pond into a smaller pond with 2,000 catfish.

“The fish probably died due to a lack of oxygen while the water level in the pond is getting lower day by day,“ he told reporters in Kampung Lepan Jaya, here, today. -Bernama