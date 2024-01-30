Gastritis cases prolific, yet preventable

PETALING JAYA: Some 83% of women and 63% of men in the country experience gastritis, causing concern among medical professionals about its prevalence, although it is a preventable ailment.

Consultant general and colorectal surgeon Dr Mohd Zailani Mat Hassan said gastritis typically develops in women between the ages of 45 and 64, while men tend to experience it around the age of 64. But it can still occur at any age, including in children as young as four.

“Those with certain medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension are also more likely to get gastritis,” he said, adding that in most cases, gastritis is often caused by an infection of the stomach lining by the Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria, which can lead to various digestive problems.

“Gastritis can also be caused by smoking, excessive alcohol intake or ingestion of certain painkillers such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

“Stress is also a potential cause of gastritis as it affects the digestive system by influencing stomach acid production and the integrity of the stomach lining.”

Mohd Zailani said during times of stress, the brain releases specific hormones that reduce blood flow to the stomach and decrease the self-renewing cells of the stomach lining.

Stress hormones may also disrupt the acid equilibrium within the stomach, compromising their self-defence mechanisms.

He said while gastritis may not be inherently deadly, it can mimic other symptoms such as breathing difficulty and heart disease, potentially contributing to fatal outcomes.

“In one case in 2022, an individual died after suffering complications arising from gastritis. His symptoms included stomach pain, nausea, occasional vomiting and at times, abdominal fullness or bloating, which caused breathing difficulty.

“The combination of symptoms was a contributing factor to his demise.”

Mohd Zailani also said other complications such as bleeding from gastric ulcers and perforation of the ulcer itself carry a significant risk of mortality, especially among older patients.

“The mortality rate linked to bleeding gastric ulcers is approximately 5%, while perforated gastric ulcers have a mortality rate of around 4%.”

He said individuals suffering from gastritis need to make significant changes in their lifestyle patterns and dietary habits to alleviate the symptoms.

Dietitian Koh Nyat Syen said those prone to gastritis should prioritise consistent meal timings to minimise experiencing discomfort.

“Our body produces stomach acid when we are hungry and it will often follow habitual meal timings. Skipping meals can worsen gastric pain as the stomach acid may further irritate an inflamed stomach lining.”

She said those suffering from gastritis should avoid spicy food, excessive intake of caffeinated drinks and food containing citrus ingredients.

“Some laboratory studies have shown that probiotics in fermented food, such as fermented kimchi, can help suppress the H. pylori bacterium and reduce inflammation.

“However, some fermented foods can be quite acidic and worsen gastric pain in some chronic cases, so it is important to work closely with healthcare professionals to get the best treatment.”

Koh added that society should play a role in spreading awareness through various channels and fostering healthy eating habits by promoting digestive health.

“Social media platforms can provide helpful information on nutrition and health. Patients could also seek help from any dietitian, who can guide and help manage dietary concerns about related illnesses as well as provide helpful resources.”