Badminton doubles Aaron-Wooi Yik clinch Korea Masters title

PETALING JAYA: Men’s doubles players Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were crowned the Korea Masters champions today, clawing their way to clinch their first title of the year.

The 66-minute match saw the world number six shuttlers fighting hard against their South Korean opponents Jin Yong-Kim Won Ho beating them 21-23, 21-19, 21-14 in the final.

According to the New Straits Times, this is Malaysia’s first Korea Masters title at the Super 300 event since its establishment in 2007.

ALSO READ: Aaron-Wooi Yik inch closer to 2024 Korea Masters title

Aaron-Wooi Yik’s first and last World Tour title was the 2023 Denmark Open where they stunned Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana.

Other matches they have competed in this year was March’s All-England where they were defeated by Indonesian men’s doubles Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto.