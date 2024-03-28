Gentari agrees to DPMM’s proposal to create a consortium to help solar players

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (DPMM) has announced today that Petronas’ green energy arm Gentari Sdn Bhd has agreed to create a consortium consisting of solar industry players which are qualified to be awarded contracts in the future.

Its president Norsyahrin Hamidon said the decision was agreed upon during a meeting held between DPMM and Gentari yesterday at the company’s management office.

He said DPMM also insisted that a bumiputera development programme be established at Petronas so that bumiputera companies in various fields in the oil and gas industry are given priority in the distribution of contracts at Petronas in the future.

“DPMM is ready to be a link between bumiputera industry players and Petronas.

“It has been proven that many bumiputera companies are qualified and have the merit but are marginalised from being given the opportunity to compete equally with non-bumiputera companies,“ he said in a statement.

Norsyahrin also praised the quick action of the Gentari management in calling the DPMM, the Malay Economic Action Council and industry players to resolve the issue.-Bernama