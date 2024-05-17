German tourist drowns while swimming in Pulau Perhentian

KUALA BESUT: A German tourist (woman) drowned while swimming with her husband in Pulau Perhentian yesterday afternoon.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the victim, Dr Loosen-Freiling Iris,74, drowned while she swimming with her husband at about 3.30 pm.

“During the incident, the victim’s husband, also a German, upon realising that his wife was drowning, managed to pull her out of the water with help from members of the public.

“She was given first aid but when she did not respond to first aid treatment, she was rushed to the Pulau Perhentian Health Clinic where she was pronounced dead,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Khairi said the body was later sent to the Besut Hospital for post-mortem and after initial investigations, police have classified the case as sudden death and no foul play.