Going cashless: Incentives for Terengganu Bazar Rahmah traders, visitors

MARANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will provide a RM50 incentive to traders offering cashless payment services at eight ‘Bazar Rahmah’ in Terengganu throughout Ramadan.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said a RM20 incentive would also be included in the e-wallet for every Bazar Rahmah visitor who makes cashless payments.

“This incentive is to encourage cashless payments and reduce the risk of cross-contamination because when you pay with cash and then handle food, hygiene issues will arise,” he said at a press conference on the Ramadan Bazaar 2024 Operation here today.

However, Wan Sukairi said the RM20 incentive is limited to only 1,000 visitors at each Bazar Rahmah.

On the Bazar Rahmah, he said KPDN and local authorities would open one such bazaar in each of the eight districts in Terengganu to allow visitors to purchase ‘Menu Rahmah’ items priced under RM5.

“We target at least 40 per cent of traders who can sell at Menu Rahmah prices at these Bazar Rahmah. It is not mandatory, but we encourage it,” he said.

Wan Sukairi said there are 55 Ramadan bazaar locations throughout Terengganu this year, involving 4,086 traders registered with the local authorities. -Bernama