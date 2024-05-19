Gov’t condemns threats made against MPs - Fahmi Fadzil

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government condemns the actions of those who try to intimidate and threaten the safety of MPs in the country.

Unity Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said such shameful actions should not be directed at any MP, whether they are backbenchers or from the Opposition.

“I express my regret as such a matter should not be done to any MP elected by the people.

“They have a right to voice their views and this applies to both government and opposition MPs, don’t threaten them because they are the voice of the people,” he said after launching the National Month Expression at the capital today.

The Communications Minister was responding to a death threat received by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok when she received an A4 sized paper containing the death threat and two bullets in a letter left in her residence’s mailbox yesterday.

Teresa posted on Facebook that she has lodged a police report regarding the death threat at the Petaling police station.