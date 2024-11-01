Government confident RTS Link ready for operation on Jan 1, 2027

JOHOR BAHRU: The government is satisfied with the work progress of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project between Johor Bahru and Singapore and is confident that the transport system will be fully operational on Jan 1, 2027.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the two countries are committed to making the multi-billion ringgit project a success with discussions held periodically between both parties.

“We are very confident that the implementation of this project will go smoothly and that the RTS Link operation will start on Jan 1, 2027.

“The work progress is on schedule. We are committed to making it a success. Congratulations to the Malaysian and Singaporean teams for their hard work and cooperation,“ Loke said at a joint press conference with Singapore’s Acting Minister of Transport Chee Hong Tat after the Completion of the Connecting Span for the Malaysia - Singapore RTS Link Project at the marine viaduct of both countries here today.

Meanwhile, Loke said, the construction of the RTS Link marine viaduct between Johor Bahru-Singapore is 68 per cent completed.

“The construction of the terrestrial viaduct, which was awarded on March 22, 2023, is now also in full swing and the progress is at 31%.

“The station is also 41% completed, while for the construction of the CIQ (Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine) Complex building, which was awarded on Oct 11, 2023, piling work has been completed and the progress of the superstructure stands at 3.22%,“ he said.

Regarding the RTS Link fare, Loke said it would be competitive.

“The fare will be competitive to ensure travellers from both countries enjoy a seamless journey because it will cut down travelling time as immigration clearing will be done at one station. That is the main convenience of the RTS Link,“ he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong signed a plaque to symbolically show the commitment by both countries to the construction of the project.

The RTS Link project is a commuter rail network of approximately four kilometres with two stations, one at Bukit Chagar here and the other at Woodlands North, Singapore.

With a capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction and a journey time of about five minutes between the two stations, RTS Link will provide an easy and comfortable journey between Singapore and Johor Bahru.–Bernama