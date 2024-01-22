Govt committed to solving traffic woes in Kuala Lumpur - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed in resolving traffic woes in the city centre through discussions with stakeholders.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said solutions would be jointly done by the police and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, adding that traffic congestion has been a longstanding issue and needed to be resolved.

“Today I am conducting a working visit to look at the traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur and have been briefed by the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department about the issues in Kuala Lumpur,” she said after visiting the Tun H S Lee Traffic Police Station here today.

A Cabinet committee on traffic congestion has also submitted several suggestions regarding the matter, she said.

“We know the sources of traffic congestion here usually involves motorists who commute to work and for other business, so I encourage the public to use public transport to reduce traffic congestion,” she said, adding that about 1.3 million to 1.5 million vehicles were recorded entering the city daily.

“We find that traffic congestion occurs at peak periods from 6 am and during the rush hour home,” she added. - Bernama