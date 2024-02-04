Govt discusses gas supply assurance, electricity security at MTN

KUALA LUMPUR: The assurance of gas supply in the context of energy transition and ensuring electricity security in Peninsular Malaysia were among the topics discussed at the first National Energy Council (MTN) meeting for this year, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that MTN is the highest council related to setting the direction and strategic policies of the country’s energy sector.

“I have stressed to MTN members the importance for the government to focus on the energy transition agenda as planned through the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

“This includes expediting the establishment of the regulatory framework for Carbon Capture, Usage, and Storage (CCUS), Third Party Access mechanisms for the electricity supply sector, and renewable energy exchange mechanisms,” he said.

For that, he said the meeting also examined the progress of flagship projects and initiatives under the NETR.

“A total of 10 flagship projects have officially commenced and are being monitored now, involving investments totalling RM60.7 billion,” he said.

Anwar said that in line with the MADANI Economy framework, effective energy transition management requires a whole-of-nation approach to ensure coordination in planning and policy implementation to balance the energy trilemma, namely energy security, energy access, and environmental sustainability.

The MTN meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. -Bernama