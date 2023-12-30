Govt mulls assistance for flood-affected mosques, surau

JERANTUT: The federal government is mulling providing assistance for mosques and surau affected by floods, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that although mosques and surau fall under the purview of state governments, the federal government is ready to provide assistance if an application is made through agencies under the ministry.

“We actually do not have specific allocations to provide disaster aid. However, some religious agencies, such as the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim), have received allocations from the government.

“As part of the provision, there is an allocation set aside to help people who have been affected by disasters or to be used in the event of emergencies,” he told reporters after delivering aid to flood victims in Pahang at the Tengku Mahkota Abdullah Mosque here today.

The aid was given to 29 heads of households (KIR) in Jerantut and 125 in Raub, who each received cash contributions, essential items and prayer kits.

In another development, Mohd Na’im advised the public to be careful when selecting travel agencies to organise their umrah trip to avoid being scammed.

“Check with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) for information on blacklisted travel agencies.

“For Haj-related matters, checks can be done with Tabung Haji because we issue certificates (licences) to eligible travel agencies to act as Haj pilgrimage operators. Make sure that their certificates are still valid. I urge everyone to be vigilant so as not to be deceived by irresponsible parties,” he said.

Mohd Na’im urged those who have fallen victim to lodge an official complaint with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further action. - Bernama