Govt supports proposal to have Shanghai Fudan University branch campus in Sarawak - Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak government supports the idea of getting Shanghai Fudan University from China to establish a branch campus in Sarawak, as suggested by the Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, said the establishment of the campus would offer additional educational opportunities for Sarawakian students.

“I aim to establish this campus in Sarawak because it’s the fifth-ranked university in China. Currently, Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr. Sim Kui Hian is in talks with the Chinese authorities and we hope for cooperation between Malaysia and China in its implementation.”

He said this at a Chinese New Year Dinner and the 45th anniversary celebration for the Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan, Serian Division here last night (Feb 25).

At the event, Abang Johari announced the allocation of a five-acre land grant and RM15 million for the construction of a new building for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hua No.4 Kuching.

“Three acres of land and RM5 million will be allocated to the Sarawak Chinese Charitable Trust Board for them to carry out more charitable activities,“ he added.

Earlier, Federation of Chinese Association Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division president Datuk Richard Wee Liang Chiat, called on the state government to strive to attract top universities from China to establish branch campuses in Sarawak.

At the event Wee said these branch campuses would enhance higher education in Sarawak, which already has two branch campuses of Curtin and Swinburne universities from Australia.

Wee also expressed the federation’s support for the state’s initiative to offer tuition-free higher education to selected Sarawakian students at state-owned institutions.

“This policy of free higher education will be beneficial, as it will provide many more Sarawakian children with the opportunity to pursue higher education, thereby alleviating the financial burden on their parents,“ he said. - Bernama