KUALA LUMPUR: The government is set to decide on hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games tomorrow as Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh says the decision will be taken according to public interest.

According to The Star, Yeoh said the ministry pledges to be fiscally responsible and avoid squandering taxpayer funds should the government green-light the proposal.

During the Dewan Rakyat’s Ministerial Question Time (MQT) session on Thursday, she also acknowledged the possibility of not hosting the Games if it would result in strain on the country’s resources,

She was replying to Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden’s (PN-Alor Setar) question about the government’s position on Malaysia’s bid to host the Commonwealth Games, given that Australia had withdrew their bid the previous year due to a significant increase in the projected organising costs from AUD2.6 billion (RM8.09 billion) to AUD7 billion (RM21.78 billion).

Yeoh said if the government decides to proceed with hosting the Games, the ministry will advocate for judicious spending to ensure that expenses do not exceed the RM603 million grant allocated by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

“Considering the financial implications involving the people’s money, it may be prudent not to host the Games if it would strain the country’s resources. The final decision rests with the Cabinet.

“The ministry is prepared to appoint a monitoring body to conduct audits if Malaysia proceeds with hosting the Games.

“This decision incorporates the views of Olympians, experts, and various stakeholders to guarantee transparent financial management.”

She said the government’s focus is to prioritise the nation’s interests and the welfare of the people.

“Let’s not overstep the Cabinet’s decision tomorrow. I believe the decision will prioritise the nation’s interests while considering the welfare of the people,“ she was quoted as saying.

In response, Afnan Hamimi agreed with the ministry’s stance and urged the government to study past experiences like the 1998 Sukom Games, which incurred a loss of RM11.6 million and took 13 years to settle due to legal disputes.

He also cited the example of how the city of Birmingham went bankrupt after hosting a similar event.

Meanwhile, Onn Abu Bakar (PH-Batu Pahat) suggested scaling down the number of sporting events, utilisation of venues outside Kuala Lumpur, and considering the use of unsold homes if Malaysia decides to host the Games.

