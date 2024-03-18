Nicol: Athletes should be prepared if Malaysia decides to stage Commonwealth Games

KUALA LUMPUR: The preparedness and readiness of athletes should not be a problem if Malaysia decides to stage the 2026 Commonwealth Games said squash legend Datuk Nicol David (pix).

Sharing her experience, the greatest women’s squash player said, whether Malaysia plays host for the quadrennial Games or not, national athletes under the National Sports Council’s tdevelopment and training programmes are continuously training for other major sports events.

“Athletes are already preparing, some for Olympics, some for events like Asian and Commonwealth Games, which happens once every four years. We know that year will be important, so need to be ready two years before to achieve better results.

“It is part of preparations, whether or not they would feel added pressure, it’s always pressure from ourselves for the country to get a medal. Besides, playing at home ground, we will have the advantage and a lot of backing and support,” Nicol said in a press conference.

Recollecting her memories of participating in the 1998 Commonwealth Games as a 14-year-old, Nicol said the introduction of squash in Commonwealth Games that time, helped the racquet sport to gain popularity.

“It was the first time squash was included, to be prepared for it, was a hype for me and squash got a lot of recognition since,” the eight-time world champion said.

The initial host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Victoria, pulled out after the projected cost for hosting the games surged from AUD2.6 billion (about RM8.09 billion) to AUD7 billion (RM21.78 billion)

Following that, the CGF offered an injection of £100 million (RM602 million) as financial assistance to Malaysia, which hosted the games in 1998, and other members to save the quadrennial games.

On Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government will scrutinise the details and obtain the views of all parties, including the Youth and Sports Ministry, before making a final decision on the offer to host the games. -Bernama