Govt welcomes Selangor ruler’s decree on respect for apex court ruling, federal constitution - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government welcomes Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s decree calling for all parties to respect the decision of the Federal Court and the position of the Federal Constitution as the supreme law of the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the decree of the Selangor ruler, as Chairman of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), also came at the right time to reduce the rising political heat following the Federal Court’s decision on Feb 9 in declaring 16 provisions under the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment 2019 null and void.

He said he viewed the decree, which was made by the Sultan when presiding over the 71st meeting of MKI in Putrajaya earlier today, as a firm statement in safeguarding the spirit of the Federal Constitution.

“The Chinese community may not feel the heat, but for the Malays and the Muslims, it (court’s decision) has turned into a very hot political issue, with insults being hurled at the judges, the government and so on,” Anwar said in his address at the Chinese New Year celebration hosted by the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (ACCCIM) here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and ACCCIM president Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan.

The prime minister said, during the meeting which he also attended, His Royal Highness also decreed that as a nation of laws, Malaysia must adhere to its supreme law, the Federal Constitution.

“So, the Federal Court’s decision, according to His Royal Highness, must be respected as the Federal Court is subject to the supreme law and the spirit of the Constitution.

“There is no issue of belittling the position and function of Syariah Court,” he said.

Anwar said if there are any suggestions or new views on Syariah issues, they can be referred to the special committee to study issues related to the competencies of the State Legislative Assembly in enacting chaired by former Chief Justice Tun Zaki Tun Azmi. - Bernama