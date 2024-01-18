Grab Malaysia doubles down on #SavewithGrab campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Grab Malaysia is expanding its #SavewithGrab campaign, which was introduced last year, to enhance the accessibility of on-demand services by targeting budget-conscious consumers amid the changing economic landscape.

This campaign is in response to the economic outlook for 2024, which forecasts Malaysia’s inflation rate to range between 2.1 per cent and 3.6 per cent and, as such, emphasises the need for practical and accessible everyday solutions.

Grab Malaysia head of marketing Hassan Alsagoff said they intend to serve all Malaysians in every way they need by making its platform more accessible to a wider segment of consumers.

“New updates, such as GrabUnlimited Long Term Plans and Stamp Cards, don’t just help us stay relevant in the minds of budget-conscious consumers, but also open up more savings opportunities for all our consumers while potentially boosting earnings for driver, delivery and merchant-partners too,” he said in a statement.

Another notable feature that was also rolled out to consumers is the GrabCar Saver, where passengers can save up to 20 per cent off the usual fare. This service is currently available in selected cities and times.

Additionally, Grab is bringing back fan-favourite promotions, the ‘Kombo Jimat’ and ‘Pakej RAHMAH’ deals, to complement its existing HotDeals and HungryDeals promos, as a way to help Malaysians get the best eats at the lowest prices.

Grab is also expanding the initiative with its digital bank counterpart, GXBank, where customers can enjoy various rewards and savings such as one per cent cashback for every online and offline transaction via the upcoming GX Card.

Just by opening a GX savings account, customers can save with a three per cent per annum daily interest rate as well.

“Ultimately, our end goal remains the same - to be the most accessible on-demand platform for everyday services for every Malaysian. And ensuring we have affordable options and additional opportunities to save is just one of the needs we feel is vital to support Malaysians with.

“As we continue to serve everyday Malaysians, we also look forward to serving even more of their needs, be it if they require solutions that are budget-friendly, quick and fast, or customised,” Alsagoff said. - Bernama