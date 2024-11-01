Hajiji: Four Sabah Pan Borneo Highway work packages completed as of last year

PENAMPANG: Four Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1 project work packages (WPs) have been completed as of Dec 31 last year, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

They are the Papar-Donggongon road, Tawau-Semporna road, Lahad Datu bypass and Kampung Lot M-Sandakan Mile 32 road.

Hajiji said there were 35 WPs in Phase 1 of the project, of which 11 were still in progress, five under the procurement process and 15 had yet to take off under Phase 1B.

“The 1,236 km Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project is being implemented in three phases, and we want it to be completed as soon as possible,” he said in a statement after visiting the site of the Pan Borneo road project here today.

He said Phase 1 involved Sindumin-Kota Kinabalu-Kudat, Ranau-Mile 32 Sandakan, and the Mile 32 Sandakan-Tawau stretch of up to 706 km, while Phase 2 involved Tamparuli-Ranau (96km) and Phase 3 involving Tawau-Kalabakan-Keningau-Kimanis (432km).

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said the construction of the 21.7km Putatan-Inanam dual carriageway that included a 2.1 km road to Bukit Padang under the Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1 project was 79.96 per cent completed.

He said the Putatan-Inanam road project which cost RM788.37 million, was expected to be completed by November this year.

“The Putatan-Inanam road project also includes the construction of three new bridges crossing Sungai Moyog, a Dry Bridge at Kampung Kolopis, three box culverts in Kampung Kolopis, and seven new interchanges,” he said. -Bernama