Hajiji: People of Sabah to uphold unity in diversity, progress together in peace

KOTA KINABALU: The people of Sabah are urged to maintain peace and harmony in unity and strengthen their commitment to develop the state and advance together, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today.

In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message, he said the Sabah government that he has led for the past three years has braved various tests and political uncertainty, starting with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to economic issues and political unrest.

He said, thanks to patience, tenacity and unity among the people, the state has managed to overcome everything together with perseverance and wisdom.

“At the same time, I also feel proud because Sabah is blessed with a diversity of cultures and beliefs, but we can live in peace and respect each other.

“This situation has opened up a wide space for us to exploit our own capabilities and elevate the family, community, state and country to a better level. This is the importance of peace despite different religious belief, and culture,“ he said.

He also reminded the people to thank the security forces and frontline soldiers who serve the country tirelessly in order to protect its sovereignty, including during festivities.

“Don’t forget to help the less fortunate in times of need, especially during this festive season. This is also the time for us to visit each other to strengthen the bond between family, relatives and close friends,“ he said wishing all Muslims a Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri on behalf of Sabah.