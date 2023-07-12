Hajiji: Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Dam sustainable solution to Sabah power supply issues

TENOM: The Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Dam project in Sabah, which is expected to generate 187.5 megawatts of electricity upon completion in 2029, is considered a long-term and sustainable solution to the electricity supply issues in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the hydroelectric dam would contribute to an additional 15 per cent of supply to the Sabah electricity grid, representing a significant increase.

He said a study is also underway to explore the dam's potential to supply clean and stable water flow of up to 6,000 million litres per day in the state.

“It is important as a major contributor to the renewable energy mix. Once completed, the Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Dam is expected to meet the increasing demand for electricity in Sabah.

“Not only does it meet our increasing energy demand, it is also critical for the development of the oil and gas industry in Sabah and the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, thereby driving the economic growth of the state,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, here today.

Present were Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, and Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (SEC) chairman Datuk Annuar Ayub.

The dam, with a reservoir area of 1,905 square kilometres, is being developed by UPP Holdings Sdn Bhd, established through a strategic collaboration with SEC (a government subsidiary), Gamuda Berhad, and Kerjaya Kagum Hitech JV Sdn Bhd.

Hajiji said that by harnessing the existing hydro potential of the state, the Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Dam is expected to drive change and serve as a catalyst for a broad transformation in Sabah.

“It is also a step towards improving the quality of life for the people and our readiness to propel Sabah into a new era of progress. This project will have positive spill-over effects on the local economy in terms of job creation, increased income for the people, and entrepreneurship opportunities,” he said. -Bernama