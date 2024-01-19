Hardened criminal caught after necklace grab in Shah Alam

KUALA LUMPUR: A hardened criminal with 25 criminal records was one of two men arrested after the suspects robbed a woman in front of her house at Jalan Intan Batu 3 Shah Alam last Saturday.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said in the brazen incident at 6.30 am, the woman was accosted by four men on two motorcycles before they grabbed her necklace and fled.

The victim’s son, who saw the incident, then chased the group on his motorbike and with the help of the public managed to apprehend a 33-year-old suspect at the entrance of Jalan Utara near the Federal Highway.

“Investigations showed the man has 25 criminal records, five drug records and was four times on the wanted list for drugs. Police also found the stolen necklace worth RM3,000 on the suspect,” he said here today.

Wan Azlan said further questioning later led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man who was also involved in yesterday’s crime.

“The first suspect who tested positive for syabu was charged today under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery while the second suspect was remanded until Jan 23,” he said.

Police appealed to anyone with information on the incident and the two other suspects still at large, to contact the Subang Jaya control centre at 03-78627100. - Bernama