Helicopter crash: KPWKM ready to provide psychological support to family members of victims

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) is ready to provide psychological support to the families of the victims who died in the incident where two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters crashed in Lumut, Perak this morning.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix) said that currently her ministry including the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) is seeking detailed information about the victims’ families from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) before the aid is given.

“We offer our condolences to the families of the 10 victims who crashed in the incident..after information is gathered, we will send a counselor from the ministry to listen and help the families concerned.

“We know that in times of trouble like this, they may need others to help calm them down and give them support, we will always and can help the victims’ families,“ she told reporters after launching the Directory of Community-Based Organisations (CBO) KPWKM@ Seremban here today.

RMN confirmed that 10 of its members died in an incident at 9.32 this morning involving seven crew of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three RMN Fennec crew.

It is understood that the incident occurred during the flypass practice for RMN’s 90th Anniversary Celebration scheduled for early next month.